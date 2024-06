Соло-майнер уперше за 14 років поповнив криптобіржу на 50 BTC — подробиці

A miner wallet woke up after being dormant for 14 years and deposited 50 $BTC($3.05M) to #Binance 7 hours ago.



The miner earned 50 $BTC from mining on July 14, 2010.



Address:

1PDTDwpgRPdQaCcp3Th6zaMASgcCcm3Jcm pic.twitter.com/toKmBfbUne